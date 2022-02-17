Andhra Pradesh: Three held for trying to sell fake Panchaloha idols in Tadipatri

Tadipatri DSP VNK Chaitanya said that inter-district fraudsters were arrested for selling brass idols on the pretext of Panchaloha idols. He disclosed the details at a press conference held at the local police station. Going into the details, Mulla Akbar Basha of Midutur mandal in Kurnool district, Pik Akbar of Panyam and Shalibasha of Banaganapally formed as a gang and tried to sell idols made of brass in Tadipatri on Tuesday night, stating it was Panchaloha idols.



On learning of the matter, CI Krishna Reddy and SI Dharani Babu reached there and arrested the three and shifted them to the police station. 12 brass idols and Rs. 5,800 were seized from them. A case was registered against the accused and he was remanded.



On the other hand, DSP Chaitanya said that 14 persons were arrested for organising Matka near Sajjaladinne in Tadipatri mandal. As many as 15 mobile phones along with Rs. 5,76,000 cash were seized. Among those captured were Obulesu, Imamwali, Haji Mustafa and 11 others.