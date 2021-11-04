Andhra Pradesh: Three injured in an explosion while making crackers in Tekkali

In a tragic incident, a boy and two other youths were injured after the crackers exploded while preparing them in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. Going into full details, Vakada Hari, a boy from Tekkali Gollaveedhi, along with Sandipeta Murthy and Sandipeta Saigopal are making crackers in a remote area of ​​the local street. For this, raw materials were brought from Parlakhimudi in Odisha.



The trio was sitting on the street corner and making bombs where an explosion took place suddenly, which led the boy to fly in the air and nother young man was also injured. The mirrors in the adjacent building were also broken. As it was Diwali, the neighbours thought somebody is burning crackers.

However, all of them were seriously injured and the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the victims crying. After providing information to the police, Tekkali SI N Kameshwara Rao along with his staff rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the Tekkali District Hospital with the help of 108 people.

The injured Hari and Murthy were sent to Srikakulam RIMS for better treatment and the details were gathered from the other injured Saigopal‌. After receiving the information, the Clues team reached Tekkali and collected the details. Tekkali police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.