Andhra Pradesh: Three member gang dupes a man of Rs. 58 lakh with fake diamond in Chittoor

Three member gang dupes a man of Rs. 58 lakh from a man by selling him a fake diamond at Puthalpattu constituency in Chittoor district.

According to SI Ramesh Babu, Srinivasulu from Chittoor, Damodaram from Bangarupalem and Bojjaiah from Tavanampalle brought fake diamonds four months ago and sold them to Bhaskar Naidu in Kanipakam for Rs 58.6 lakh.

Bhaskar Naidu went to a diamond dealer a month ago to sell it. There he was shocked to learn that the diamond was counterfeit and not the original one.

The victim complained to the police as the three men didn't turn up to return the money for the diamond. The SI said the case has been registered and is being investigated.

