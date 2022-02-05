Andhra Pradesh: Three students dead as the two-wheeler hits a electric pole in Mangalagiri

In a ghastly road accident took place in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, three students were killed when their bike collided with a power pole. The accident took place at Krishnayapalem in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district. Three students were killed on the spot when their motorcycle accidentally collided with a power pole. The dead were identified as residents of Penumaka.

After receiving information from the locals (Mangalagiri) police reached the spot and examined it. The bodies were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The information was provided to their family members on the deaths. Mangalagiri police said that a case has been registered and is being investigated.

The police are looking into how the accident has happened. Meanwhile, tragedy struck the village when three young men from the village of Penumaka died. Family members of the deceased are in tears. More details regarding this accident are yet to be ascertained.