Andhra Pradesh to conduct more coronavirus tests a day: Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

Vijayawada: The Special Chief Secretary for Health K S Jawahar Reddy said the capacity of conducting tests for coronavirus would be increased to 17,000 per day from the current 3,000.



He said seven labs are functioning for testing corona in the state and another two labs would come up at Tirupati and Kurnool very soon. He said the 225 Truenat machines were available at 49 centres in the state and an order has been placed for one lakh testing kits.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jawahar Reddy said four state-level and 13 district level Covid-19 hospitals are functioning presently. "Arrangements are underway to set up 2000 ventilators in the hospitals and supply of oxygen cylinders to 2000 non-ICU beds in the State."

There was no shortage of Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and N95 masks in the state, he said. Allaying fears of the shortage of the protective equipment to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, he said 1, 35, 000 PPEs, 1, 16, 000 masks, and 1500-2000 ventilators are available in the state.

He said the survey teams have identified 32,700 suspects for COVID19 and tests would be conducted within seven days. He said Red, orange and green zones would be formed in the state very soon, based on the positive cases reported in the areas.