Andhra Pradesh: Tobacco Board for cut in cultivation

Ongole/Guntur: Tobacco Board chairman Y Raghunatha Babu said that due to the impending situation worldwide caused by Covid-19, they would recommend a reduction in the cultivation of tobacco in the future. He said that as the present situation reduced the use of tobacco worldwide, they would recommend the reduced extent of tobacco crop for the future.



The board has restarted the auction of tobacco in Tangutur-1, Tangutur-2, and Kondepi auction centres on Monday, and district collector Pola Bhaskara also inspected the auction process. The collector assured that they would see 700 quintals of the tobacco is sold from each platform and the farmers would be given the opportunity to sell produce at least with an assured price. He advised the farmers to maintain physical distance and use masks while participating in the auction.

In the press meet held in the evening, Tobacco Board chairman Raghunatha Babu said that they started the auction on February 17 but suspended it on March 21. He said efforts were being made to start auction in another two centres soon and will see all centres function after May 3, irrespective of the lockdown. He said that he requested the merchants to offer price not less than that before the lockdown to the farmers. Issues of the tobacco products industry like packing, re-drying, manufacturing, and sale of cigarettes, etc., will be resolved after discussing with the officials.

Meanwhile, Tobacco Board resumed tobacco auctions at five auction platforms in West Godavari and Prakasam districts on Monday.

The board revived tobacco auctions at two auction platforms at Jangareddygudem in West Godavary district. Similarly, auctions resumed at Kondepi and at two auction platforms at Tanguturu in Prakasam district. The board has taken all the precautionary measures to check spread of coronavirus.

Chintalapudi MLA V R Elizah, Polavaram MLA T Bala Raju visited auction platforms at Jangareddygudem. The board will begin an exercise to start auctions at other platforms in the State. Traders purchased 218 bales from the farmers.