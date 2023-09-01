  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Tomato prices sees a further fall in Madanapalle market

The price of tomatoes, which had been a major concern for consumers due to steep rates, has significantly dropped.

The price of tomatoes, which had been a major concern for consumers due to steep rates, has significantly dropped. Previously, prices had reached up to Rs. 300 per kilogram, causing distress among the public. However, as anticipated, the prices have now come down drastically.

Tomato prices have returned to normal levels, with the cost per kilogram falling below Rs. 50 in many states. In several places, tomatoes are being sold for as low as Rs. 15 or Rs. 20 per kilogram. In Hyderabad, prices have even dropped to Rs. 20 per kilogram.

However, in the Madanapalle market yard located in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh tomatoes are being sold for Rs. 9 per kilogram. This low price is causing difficulties for farmers who are struggling due to the lack of affordable prices.

The surge in tomato prices across major cities was a result of disruptions in the supply chain and adverse weather conditions in tomato-growing regions.

