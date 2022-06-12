Andhra Pradesh: TTD receives Rs. 3.20 crore donations for various trusts

The various organisations have made large donations to various trusts belonging to TTD on Sunday. They handed over the donation cheques in the presence of TTD officials on Sunday morning. They were blessed by the temple priests with Swami's Tirtha Prasadam.

Venkateshwarlu Prasada Rao and Rajamouli, owners of RS Brothers Group of Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 crore to SV Pranadana Trust, Rs 1.20 crore to Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Trust and Rs 60 lakh to SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

Also, Balachandra and Swapna Kumar, owners of Honor Homes in Hyderabad, donated Rs 40 lakh to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust. Company representatives handed over the to TTD CEO AV Dharma Reddy at the Ranganaikula Mandapam in Tirumala Srivari Temple.