Andhra Pradesh: TTD to issue offline free darshan tickets from tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will issue offline tickets for February quota Slotted Sarva Darshan from tomorrow i.e. February 15. The decision has been taken in the view of decline in the COVID-19 cases positivity rate.



The TTD halted issuing offline tickets after the COVID-19 thrid wave broke out in the state. As there is a decrease in the positive cases, the TTD decided to resume the release offline tickets for free darshan. Hence, the devotees visiting the hill shrine can purchase the tickets from tomorrow to have the darshan on February 16.

The tickets for free darshan on February 16 will be issued from 9 am tomorrow. Free darshan tickets will be given at the counters set up at Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy complex.

According to TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy, a total of 10,000 free darshan tickets will be given. TTD started tickets for free darshan offline on the demand from the common devotees.