Live
- UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Ishita Kishore tops the exam
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow
- The Kerala Story Movie Is The First Female-Centric Movie Of The Year To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club
- Dimple Hayathi Biography: Age, Career, Family, Networth, Movies, Controversies
- Bichagadu 2 Achieve break-even within a mere 4 days
- Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after falling under train in Prakasam
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy condemns false propaganda on YS Avinash, says he is cooperating to CBI
- G20 Summit: RRR Actor Ram Charan Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut
- AP POLYCET 2023 counseling schedule released, here are the dates
- UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Tops the Examination
Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after falling under train in Prakasam
Highlights
Tragedy took place in Prakasam district where two committed suicide after being hit by a train near Saidapuram village. Ramulamma and Srinu of Baddidu village of Peddaravidu mandal have committed suicide.
Tragedy took place in Prakasam district where two committed suicide after being hit by a train near Saidapuram village. Ramulamma and Srinu of Baddidu village of Peddaravidu mandal have committed suicide.
The duo who came out of the house on Monday night fell under the train and were committed suicide. Locals who noticed this informed the police. The railway police reached the spot and sent the dead bodies for postmortem.
The police said that they are investigating the incident. But the full details of this deceased are to be known whether they committed suicide due to love or any other reasons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS