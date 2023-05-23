Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after falling under train in Prakasam

Tragedy took place in Prakasam district where two committed suicide after being hit by a train near Saidapuram village. Ramulamma and Srinu of Baddidu village of Peddaravidu mandal have committed suicide.



The duo who came out of the house on Monday night fell under the train and were committed suicide. Locals who noticed this informed the police. The railway police reached the spot and sent the dead bodies for postmortem.

The police said that they are investigating the incident. But the full details of this deceased are to be known whether they committed suicide due to love or any other reasons.