Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after tractor tyre explodes due to excess air in Srikakulam

Two people were killed in a shocking incident when a tractor‌ tyre exploded due to excessive air filling. The tragedy took place on Sunday night at Komanapalli in Srikakulam district. Going into details, Bommali Govinda Rao (42) of Timadam village approached Dasari Suryanarayana (42) shop in Komanapalli due to a tractor tire puncture.

After puncturing the tyre, it exploded while filing the air. Suryanarayana died on the spot after being hit by electric wires by flying in the air for about 20 feet height along with a tire disc. The injured Govinda Rao was rushed to Srikakulam RIMS hospital by 108 personnel and pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The police have reached the spot and inquired about the details. Later, the police have filed the case and investigating further.