Andhra Pradesh: Two dead in a fatal road accident in NTR district

A fatal road accident took place in NTR district where two drivers from Tummalapalem were killed in a road accident near Donabanda, a suburb of Kachavaram in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

Going into the details, a cement lorry coming from the Kanchikacharla side hit a tipper lorry coming on the wrong route. Ranga Rao, who died in the accident, was recently married and his wife is pregnant. Another deceased was Pasupuleti Srinivasa Rao, a local private school bus driver.

Ranga Rao and Srinivasa Rao are friends. Rangarao took his friend Srinivasa Rao with him as there was a load of crusher at night.

Meanwhile, a cement lorry coming from the wrong route collided with the lorry and spilled oil in the tank leaving two people burnt alive. The accident is being investigated by the police who have registered a case.