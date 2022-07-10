Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, three injured as a car traveling to Tirupati hits culvert

A terrible road accident took place in Tirupati where two devotees died while coming to darshan of Tirumala and three others were injured in the accident of which one of them is in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Sharanya and Mithun of E-Road, Tamil Nadu. It seems that both of them are mother and son.



According to preliminary information, drowsiness seems to be the cause of the accident. The car they were traveling in lost control and hit a culvert near C. Mallavaram in Tirupati district. As a result, two died on the spot.

Police said there were five people in the car at the time of the accident. It was revealed that they all belong to the same family who left for Tirumala darshan in a car. The injured have been shifted to Tirupati RUIA Hospital and are being treated. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.