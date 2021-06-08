Andhra Pradesh: Two employees of Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple suspended over fake certificates issue

Various scams being reported in Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple every now and then. Three silver lion belonging to a chariot have been reported stolen in the past. Not only that, there were several allegations against the CEO of the temple who had to resign. Yet many scams like the saree scandal keep coming out. Recently a fake certificates scam reported. Vigilant temple EO Bhramaramba has suspended two employees who were promoted with fake certificates. Authorities are preparing to file a cheating case against employees over the affair.

The DVS Raju, who works as a record assistant at Durga temple, created fake certificates as if he had obtained a BA degree from Bodhgaya Magadha University in Bihar between 2013-2015 and filed for promotion. Laxman, who is working as a junior assistant in another department, obtained his Inter and Degree Certificates from the University of Rajasthan and was promoted as a Senior Assistant.

A vigilance inquiry was launched in 2018 against them and others. It is learnt that the Vigilance Department had reported to the Revenue Department at that time that the credentials of 10 employees of the temple should be inspected.