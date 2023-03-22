Andhra Pradesh: Ugadi Asthanam to be held today at Tirumala, TTD makes arrangements

TTD has completed all the arrangements to celebrate the Telugu New Year Ugadi at Tirumala and the temple was beautifully decorated grandly. Ugadi Asthanam will be held today at Tirumala Srivari Temple on the occasion of Ugadi. After Suprabhatam, Archana and Tomala services in the morning, a special pooja will be performed to the lord at the golden porch with an offering.



Later, the Agama Pandits and priests will perform panchaga shravanam in front of Swami, and the Ugadi Asthana will end with grandeur. Meanwhile, the devotees flocked to Tirumala to visit diety during Ugadi festival and devotees are waiting in two compartments to take darshans, which will take six hours to complete Sarvadarshans.

Earlier, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was conducted yesterday (Tuesday) in temple in honor of Ugadi Asthana. In this program TTD EO AV. Dharma Reddy, TTD board members and officials participated. On the occasion of Ugadi festival today (March 22) TTD has cancelled the Arjitha seva services in temple. TTD announced that the VVIP break darshans will also stand canceled in view of organizing Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam and Ugadi Asthanam today.