Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified persons kill a couple in Nellore district

In a horrific incident took place in Nellore district, a couple was brutally murdered. Going into the details, the unidentified assailants killed the couple of Vasireddy Krishna, head of Sri Rama Canteen.

The burglars who killed Vasireddy Sunithamma first who was alone at home by slitting her throat later killed Vasireddy Krishna Rao who came home.

After killing the couple, the accused took the valuable gold ornaments and cash from the house. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.