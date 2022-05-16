Andhra Pradesh: Village Volunteer brutally killed over extramarital affair in Guntur

The incident in which a village volunteer was brutally killed by boyfriend took place in Chavali village of Guntur district on Sunday. According to the police report, Doppalapudi Sarada (25), a Dalit from Chavali, had been having an extramarital affair with Madda Padma Rao from the same village for some time.



While Sarada was sweeping infront of the house at 6 pm on Sunday, Padma Rao called her into the house and stabbed her in the neck.



He then slit her from the heart to the abdomen with the same knife. Sharada grabbed the intestines with both hands and came on the road screaming and fell.



The sub inspector Anil Kumar said Sarada was dead by the time the ambulance arrived. The deceased Chavali is working as a ward volunteer in one of the village secretariats and is survived by three children.

The SI said the incident took place while her husband Dharma Rao was not at home. Padma Rao was taken into custody and is being interrogated.