Andhra Pradesh: Votes turnout 79.33 % percent in Chittoor District Panchayat polls

Andhra Pradesh: On the whole phase -1 panchayat elections were held, On Tuesday in a smooth manner without any major untoward incidents in Chittoor District, which the district native of AP Panchayat Raj Minister Peddi Reddy Ramchandra Reddy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and his wife franchised their votes at PadiriKuppam Panchayat of KarvetiNagar Mandal of Chittoor District. Till 2.30 pm total percentage of votes were polled 79.33%. District Administration has conducted elections for 342 panchayats in 20 mandals of the district. Police deployed more than 4,500 police personnel for election bandobast across the Chittoor division where the phase -1 panchayat polls were conducted.

Women were seen in large scale waiting outside of the polling stations in villages to franchise their votes. In many villages youth specially women came forward to franchise their votes too early. With this trend, police percentage has been recorded at 79.33 %. At 8.30 pm there was only 14 % voting recorded. Later at 10.30 am 14.4 % was recorded. Later at 12.30 pm more than 67 % and 2.30 pm 79.33 % was recorded.

Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar and Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu continuously tracking the incidents and polling trend through online webcasting as well as TV Channels.