Port Connectivity Boost: NHAI Tenders Issued for Key Highway Upgrades

Mangaluru: In a major infrastructure push for Dakshina Kannada, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited tenders for the maintenance and improvement of key highway stretches that connect New Mangalore Port. The ₹26.05 crore project is expected to enhance road conditions, improve safety, and facilitate smoother movement of cargo and passenger traffic.

Announcing this Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta in a press released today, emphasised the importance of upgrading the region’s road network. “Improving road infrastructure, especially around the port, is crucial for the growth of our region. This initiative will ensure better connectivity, benefiting trade, transport, and tourism,” he said.

The project covers 37.472 km, including Surathkal to Nanthoor on NH-66, BC Road to Padil on NH-73, and the Nanthoor-Padil bypass. The scope of work includes resurfacing 11.084 km of roads, road safety upgrades, drainage improvements, and routine maintenance.

Captain Chowta, who had raised concerns over deteriorating road conditions in Parliament and with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, credited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for expediting the approvals.

In addition to this, NHAI has finalised bids for separate infrastructure projects along NH-66. Contracts have been awarded to National Infrabuild Private Limited Therthaalli & National Projects Pvt Ltd (JV) for the construction of service roads at Mulky, Padupanambur, Haleyangadi Village, and Beeri, along with two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at Mukka and Yakkur to enhance pedestrian safety.

With these developments, road users can expect improved infrastructure and smoother traffic movement, reinforcing Dakshina Kannada’s position as a key economic hub he added.