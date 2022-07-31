Andhra Pradesh: Water level increased to Srisailam project

The flood flow into the Srisailam project has increased slightly reaching 87,852 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. Against this backdrop, 41,358 cusecs are being released downstream through the right and left power stations and 185.56 TMCs of water is stored in Srisailam at 879.5 feet. As 29,080 cusecs are being released from Almatti and Narayanapur upstream and 31,125 cusecs from Tungabhadra Dam, the flood flow will continue into Srisailam on Sunday as well.

With the water released from Srisailam, the water storage in Nagarjuna Sagar reached 220.70 TMC in 554.9 feet. 7,852 cusecs is coming into Pulichintala as flood level recedes in Musi below Sagar and the water storage has reached 40.63 TMC leading to the release of 19,587 cusecs of water downstream. 27,542 cusecs is reaching the Prakasam barrage with the addition of the water flowing down from Pulichintala to the water coming from Paleru and Munneru. 10,197 cusecs are being released to Krishna Delta from here and 17,345 cusecs are being discharged into the sea.

The flood flow in Godavari has been reduced further. The water level at Dhavaleswaram barrage in East Godavari district was 8.80 feet on Saturday night with 9,800 cusecs were released from the barrage to the East, Central and West Delta canals and 5,91,042 cusecs of surplus water was released into the sea. The water level at Bhadrachalam reached 32.70 feet at 6 pm on Saturday, 10.78 meters in Polavaram and 15.02 meters at Rajamahendravaram railway bridge.