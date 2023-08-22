Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23

The President of AP Telugu Official Language Association Vijaya Babu announced plans to organise a week-long Telugu Language Day from the 23rd to the 29th of the month in honor of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, the father of the Telugu language movement, on his 160th birth anniversary. He stated that, on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, strong measures are being taken to promote a bilingual policy in the state.

The Telugu Language Day aims to promote the use of the Telugu language in daily life and governance affairs, while also acknowledging the importance of English for future needs in the context of globalisation. The week-long celebrations will be held in all district centers and at the state level, with a focus on Guntur and Vijayawada. Various activities, including story-telling, poetry, and spelling competitions, will be organized for students and government employees in schools, colleges, and universities.

During the celebrations, literary writers, language advocates, and individuals working to preserve the language heritage will be recognised and honoured. The state-level Telugu Language Day celebrations will commence on the 23rd at 11:30 am at Acharya Nagarjuna University and conclude on the 29th at 3:00 pm at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra in Vijayawada.

Other events include programs at SRR Degree College, Vijayawada on the 24th at 11:30 am, Andhra Loyola Degree College, Vijayawada on the 25th at 1:30 pm, Bejawada Bar Association, Vijayawada on the 26th at 11:30 am, Guntur Venkateswara Vigyan Mandir on the 26th at 4:00 pm, Ghantasala Music University, Vijayawada on the 27th at 5:00 pm, and Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat in Velagapudi on the 28th at 4:00 pm.