Andhra Pradesh: Wife attempts to kill husband by serving poisoned cool drink in Guntur

A case was registered on Tuesday against the wife and family members who tried to kill her husband by mixing poison in a cooldrink. According to One Town CI Ashok Kumar, Ambatipudi Saicharan and Komali are staying at Sai Homes in Issapalem. The two have been at loggerheads for the past few months. During this period, her husband Saicharan lived in his hometown of Kurnool.



However, Umamaheswari from Prakash Nagar asked him to come and resolve the issue between the couple. With this, Saicharan, along with his family members, came to her house on February 28. At that time the he drank cooldrink mixed with luscious poison given by wife. Shortly afterwards, Saicharan fell ill and vomited. Family members rushed the victim to a private hospital in the town.



After first aid he was shifted to a government hospital in Kurnool for better medical services. The victim was receiving treatment there and reported the incident to the local police. Kurnool police, who recorded a statement from the victim, forwarded the complaint to OneTown police for further action as the area where the incident took place was within Narasaraopet. According to the CI, a case of attempted murder has been registered against wife Komali, her family members and mediator Umamaheswari following the victim's complaint.