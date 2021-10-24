Andhra Pradesh: Woman complains of sexual harrasment in Eluru sub-registrar office, case filed



A case of sexual harassment has been registered against the Eluru Sub-Registrar in West Godavari District. Going into the details, a woman working as an attendant in the audit section of the registrar's office, approached the Disha police alleging that a man named Jayaraju has been sexually harassing her for the past few days.



The woman employee said that she had complained to the district registrar about Jayaraju's harassment while the higher authorities reprimanded him and left the issue. However, the harassment of the registrar had not stopped instead it was intensified.

Meanwhile, the victim claimed that the registrar had threatened to kill her if she doesn't compromise his demands. The case is being registered and investigated by the Disha police. On the other hand, the accused working as Sub Registrar in Audit Section was also booked by Anti Corruption Bureau in Jangareddygudam three years ago.



