Andhra Pradesh: Woman molested, attacked severely by two men in Nellore, accused arrested

In a horrific incident took place in Nellore district's Ramakotaiah Nagar, a young man attacked a young woman who went along with him to a deserted area. The accused had attacked a young woman and threatened her to commit adultery with another man. Despite pleading, they did not leave her and recorded a video of attack.



The accused did not show any remorse despite the girl suffered bleeding due to breaking of bangles. The video went viral on social media. District SP Vijaya Rao came to know about this video and deployed special teams immediately.

The search operations were carried out in groups and two accused have been arrested in the case. The main accused Venkatesh has been arrested in Kaluvai area. Shiva Kumar, who took the video, was arrested in another case. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy called SP Vijaya Rao and told him that the accused should be severely punished.

