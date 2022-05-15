Andhra Pradesh: Woman's hand chopped off in a bus accident in Parvathipuram Manyam district

The incident took place in Veeraghattam of Parvathipuram when a passenger's arm fell off while off a speeding RTC bus while asleep. Going into details, Peluri Paidithalli of Veeraghattam Mandal Nadimikella went to the hospital in Srikakulam on Saturday morning. On the way back, she took a three-stop bus from Srikakulam to Palakonda.



From there she boarded the Pallevelugu bus going to Parvathipuram and sat next to the window in the third seat behind the driver. After the bus crossed the Veeraghattam Vattigedda bridge, Paiditally put her hand out and fell asleep. Shortly after, when the bus reached the Zilla Parishad High School, a speeding auto rammed onto the hand.

As soon as the victim shouted, the bus was stopped and fellow passengers rushed the victim to Veeraghattam CHC. After first aid she was shifted to Srikakulam for better treatment. Passengers said the accident was caused by the negligence of the auto driver.