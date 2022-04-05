Andhra Pradesh: Young man's dead body found buried at Dalavaipalle village in Chittoor

The incident where a young man's head and torso were severed and his body buried in a pit in a mango orchard came to light on Monday morning in Dalavaipalle, Yadamari mandal, Chittoor district. According to Chittoor West CI Srinivasula Reddy and Yadamari in-charge SI Prasad, cattle farmers informed the police that something was found buried in a pit under a tree in a mango orchard. Immediately CI, SI along with his crew reached the spot.

Soil was dug in the area where the pit was buried. The soil was removed more deeply as the hand appeared. Finally the corpse with the head and torso detached was taken out. The locals identified the victim as Murali Kalyan (19) alias Guntodu from the same village. SI Prasad registered a case and CI Srinivasula Reddy conducted an inquiry. The body was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital for postmortem. The CI explained that the suspects were being detained and are being investigated and the accused would be arrested as early as possible.

Murali Kalyan is the son of Kalpana and Chandrababu couple from Dalavaipalle. He became an orphan when his parents died when he was a child. With this he stays with his grandparents in the same village and doing construction work. The locals suspect Kalyan, who was drinking alcohol with friends on Sunday night, was later killed.