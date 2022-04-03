Andhra Pradesh: Young woman commits suicide due to unbearable headache in Gajuwaka

A young woman committed suicide on Saturday due to an unbearable headache.at Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam. According to the Newport police, a man by the name of Pandiri Lakshminarayana is doing tailoring and raising his family. He has a son and a daughter Sravani (22). The daughter has been suffering from migraine headaches for three years and had discontinued her degree. No matter how many doctors were shown the result was not there.



On Saturday, the girl's father went to the city for work and her mother went to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple while the brother went out with friends. As no one in there at house she hung herself up to the ceiling fan with the sari.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Gajuwaka and later to KGH for better treatment. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene. ASI Ravi is investigating the case as per the complaint of the young woman.