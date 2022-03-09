Andhra Pradesh: Youth commits suicide in East Godavari, family alleges police of beating the victim

The suicide of a young man in East Godavari district has led to intense tension. A young man who went to the police station after his lover's mother complained was later found lying in a shed on the outskirts of the village. Meanwhile, family members were alarmed that the young man had committed suicide after being severely beaten by the CI. The DSP sent the CI to the VR, realising that the situation was escalating.



According to the family members and relatives of the deceased, Pragada Kalikrishna Bhagwan (20) from Mandapeta has completed polytechnic and is working in a private company in Hyderabad. However, in recent times, Kalikrishna, who lives near home, got acquainted with a girl from the same village and fell in love with her. Relatives said that Kali has helped the girl's father financially. However, the girl's mother, who did not like her daughter's affair with Kali, complained to him at the police station.



Mandapeta Town CI Durga Prasad called Kali to the station on Sunday to inquire into the matter. Relatives said the young man was severely beaten during the interrogation. Family members were moved to tears when Kali, who left home on Tuesday morning, was found lying in a shed. They blamed the police for the youth's death, raised concerns with Kalikrishna's body at the Mandapeta Lily Center from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

DSP Balachandra Reddy who plunged into the action tried to talk to the victims and sent CI Durgaprasad to the VR as the situation turned into turmoil. The body was then moved to the postmortem after discussions with the police. Police have registered a case against CI Durga Prasad, the constable, the girl's parents, and the college principal.