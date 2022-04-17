Andhra Pradesh: Youth hospitalised after consuming alcohol instead water in Krishna district

The incident in which a degree student was hospitalised due to the negligence of a businessman came to light recently in Krishna district. Going into the details, Chaitanya went to the shop for fresh water with thirst and asked for a bottle of fresh water. The dealer, however, gave the distillery bottle instead of a bottle of water. He felt like water without conscious and gulped it. He became seriously ill when the acid went inside. Observed fellow students rushed Chaitanya to the nearby Harini Hospital.



Chaitanya is in the third year of his degree in aviation at Loyola College. It seems that he went to play volleyball with his friends in Enkapadu in Krishna district. As the young man, who is currently being treated at the hospital is said to be financial weak and the Loyola College students have decided to collect donations and provide for his medical care as his family is financially weak.

After receiving information about the incident, the Patmata police gathered details and launched an investigation.