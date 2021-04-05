Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan announces Rs. 30 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Chhatisgarh encounter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of soldiers in the Chhattisgarh attack. Violence is not allowed in a democracy. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the two jawans from Andhra Pradesh who lost their lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs. 30 lakh to kin of each deceased in the Maoist encounter and directed CMO officials to provide this assistance immediately and stand by the families of the victims. CM Jagan made it clear that he would support the kin of deceased on behalf of state government in all possible ways. A total of 22 CRPF jawans were martyred in a shootout between Maoists and security forces in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh. Among them are Routhu Jagdish from Vizianagaram district and Murali Krishna from Guntur district were breathed last in encounter.

CRPF jawan 27-year-old Routhu Jagadish, a youth from Vizianagaram district, was martyred. According to the district police, Jagadish belongs to Makkuva Mandal is Kancheduvalasa village. Currently, the family of Routhu Jagdish lives in Gajularega, the district headquarters of Vizianagaram. Jagdish was selected as a CRPF jawan in 2010. He was actively selected for the post of Leader of the Cobra Army. In Bijapur, he was killed in a counter-insurgency operation by the CRPF, Cobra and DRG security forces while combing the area.

In the same incident, CRPF Cobra Commander Shakhamuri Murali krishna of Sattanapalli Mandal Gudipudi in Guntur district was martyred in the maoists attack.