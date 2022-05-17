Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan lays foundation stone for integrated renewable energy storage project in Kurnool

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the world's first integrated renewable energy project. Later, CM Jagan said he was happy to set up a hydel power project in Kurnool and opined Kurnool is proud to be the venue for the world's first hydel power plant.



YS Jagan said that Greencko Energies Pvt Ltd is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore in an integrated renewable energy project, which will create huge employment opportunities for the unemployed in the district. "The Hydel Power project will create 15,000 jobs during construction that will continue for five years and 3,000 people will be directly employed and another 5,000 will be indirectly employed, " said Jagan.





It is learned that the steps are being taken to generate a total of 5,410 MW of electricity and connect it to the national grid to supply power to the country's discoms and industries through the Orvakal PGCIL / CTU power substation. The construction of the project will be completed in the next 5 years and power generation will start.



The project, being set up by Greenko Energies Ltd., is expected to generate the most electricity in the world. The state government has allotted 4,766.28 acres of land for the construction of the project. It has already handed over 2,800 acres to the company.