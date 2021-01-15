Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan to participate in Gopuja ceremony in Narasaraopet in Guntur

Gopuja Mahotsavam will be held across the state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD), under the auspices of the Endowments department will conduct Gopuja at 2,679 temples across the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the Gopuja Mahotsava at the Narasaraopet Municipal Stadium in Guntur district. To this extent, the authorities have made arrangements.

As part of the program, CM Jagan will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 10 am today and will reach Narasaraopet at 11.25 am. CM Jagan will inspect various stalls at the Municipal Stadium and later will participate in the Gopuja festival and will leave to Tadepalli at 1.10 pm.

On the other hand, attacks on temples and destruction of idols have become a hot topic in Andhra Pradesh. The incident continues a fierce war of words between the authorities and the opposition. It is in this context that it is known that CM Jagan has taken a sensational decision to stop the perpetrators of attacks on temples. The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a SIT to investigate these cases.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan alleged that the opposition of stalling the welfare schemes implemented by the government out of grudge. He called on the people to think that who is destroying idols in temples at midnight. It is alleged that those who set the chariots on fire were also making rathyatras.