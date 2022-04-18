Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam tomorrow, will meet Haryana CM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. As part of the tour, he will leave Gannavaram Airport at 10:25 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:05 am. From there he will head to Rusikonda Pema Wellness Resort at 11.50 am and meet Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar. After the meeting, they will leave Visakhapatnam at 1:25 pm and reach their residence in Tadepalli at 2:30 pm.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Visakha Sri sarda Peetham on Sunday and performed special pujas and received blessings from Chairperson Swarupanandendra Saraswati. He also received the idol of Shankaracharya from seer. Swaroopanandendra explained to the CM the work being done by the Peetham for the protection of Dharma.

He said the Srisaradapith Ashram would also be set up in Haryana if the government allocates space. Khattar said he prayed that the blessings of Rajshyamala Amma would be upon the people of Haryana.

Earlier, Swatmanandendra, the successor to the chair, welcomed the CM. On Sunday evening, Khattar visited the Varaha Lakshminarasimha swamy Temple in Simhachalam.