Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan welcome court verdict in Ramya's murder case, congratulates police

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy tweeted that he welcomes the historic verdict given by the fast track court in the Ramya murder case of a student. "Congratulations to the police department for expeditiously completing the investigation into this case and for punishing the culprit," CM YS Jagan said on Twitter. A fast-track court on Friday delivered a sensational verdict in the murder case of Nallapu Ramya, 20, a B.Tech student in Guntur who was murdered on August 15 last year. Accused Shashi Krishna was given death sentence.

విద్యార్థిని రమ్య హత్య కేసులో ఫాస్ట్ ట్రాక్ కోర్టు ఇచ్చిన చారిత్రాత్మక తీర్పును స్వాగతిస్తున్నాను. ఈ కేసు విషయంలో వేగంగా దర్యాప్తు పూర్తిచేసి, నిందితుడికి శిక్ష పడేలా కృషి చేసిన పోలీస్ శాఖకు అభినందనలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 29, 2022

The day after the murder, the then Home Minister Sucharitha handed over Rs 10 lakh to Ramya's mother Jyoti. The family was given cash for necessities for three months. On the 20th of this month, Ramya's mother was given a house in Guntur under the Navratna-Pedallandariki Illu Scheme. The government later provided another Rs 8,25,000. 1.8 lakh for the construction of the house.

Ramya's sister Maunika was given a job in the Revenue Department on September 16. She was given the opportunity to complete the degree within five years. As the victim family requested, the government bought five plots of land in their home village of Amrutaluru Mandal for Rs. 1,61,25,300 and registered it in the name of Ramya's mother. National SC Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar lauded the government's response to the Ramya murder case. The commission team that came to Guntur after the assassination lauded the AP government's response, which was unprecedented in the country.