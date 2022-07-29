Andhra Pradesh: YSR Kapu Nestam amount to be disbursed to poor women today

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan on Friday will deposit the YSR Kapu Nestam cash in the beneficiary's account on Friday. In the program to be held in Gollaprolu of Kakinada district, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will directly deposit the cash in the accounts of the beneficiaries by pressing the computer button. 3,38,792 eligible poor women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Single castes across the state will get Rs. 508.18 crore in financial assistance.



According to the word given in the YCP election manifesto, the government has announced that the YSR Kapu Nestam amount will be deposited for the third year in a row to improve the living standards of the poor women of the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and single castes. The government has taken steps to ensure that the scheme is applicable to everyone without any discrimination or corruption in the government schemes.



Chief Minister YS Jagan has spoken on this issue several times. He mentioned that caste, religion, politics and parties should not be considered in government schemes. Through YSR Kapu Nestam, every poor women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari castes between 45 to 60 years of age will receive Rs. 15,000 per year for 5 years. As part of it, Rs. 508.18 crores will be disbursed.