Andhra Pradesh: YSR telemedicine services begin in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Seven noted private hospitals have been selected for providing of YSR telemedicine services in the district. Actually this facility started at the State-level on Apri 13. But services under the scheme started in the district from Friday onwards with a delay of four days.

Identification of hospitals and allotment of doctors for this purpose consumed time and finally the exercise was completed by the officials on Thursday. The aim of the YSR telemedicine is to provide medical services to the people in the wake of lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Patient who needs medical care can give a missed call to toll free number 14410 and immediately they receive a call from a doctor. After collecting details, the doctor will suggest treatment and medicine and the medicine will be delivered at the residence of the patient by paramedical staff and village volunteers.

The seven hospitals selected in the district are Kakatiya Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Great Eastern Medical Sciences (GEMS), Golivi Hospital, Sindhura Hospital, Amrutha Hospital, Baggu Sarojinidevi Hospital and Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GMR) Hospital.

At all these seven hospitals, doctors are available from 8 am to 6 pm to receive patients' details and note down symptoms of various ailments from the patients and suggest medicine and treatment to the patients. These telemedicine services will be monitored by the Aarogyasri district coordinator every day.