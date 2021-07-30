Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP corporator Nurjahan elected as mayor of Eluru Municipal corporation

YSRCP corporator Nurjahan was elected as the Eluru city mayor and G. Srinivasa Rao and N. Sudheer Babu as the deputy mayors. Nurjahan, who won from the 50th Division of the Eluru Corporation, became mayor for the second time. In view of past experiences, the city is gearing up to move forward with a definite plan for development. She was first served a mayor in 2014.



The elections for Eluru Municipal Corporation have been held in March and the counting of votes was halted. However after the Andhra Pradesh High Court has given its nod for the counting of votes and announcement of results, the state election commission has announced the results on Sunday wherein the YSRCP swept the elections.



Meanwhile, as part of the election of the Second Deputy Mayor / Vice-Chairpersons, Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy has been elected as the second Deputy Mayor of Tirupati, Kattamuri Satish has been elected as the second deputy mayor of GVMC, Karukonda Krishna has been elected as the second vice-chairman of Nellimarla city panchayat, Appalanaidu as the second vice-chairman of Salur municipality and Chelikani Murali as the second vice-chairman of Bobbili municipality, Kolagatla Shravani has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of Vizianagaram. Nithyananda Reddy has been elected as the second Deputy Mayor of Kadapa Municipal Corporation.



While Nyruthi Reddy has been elected as the second Vice Chairman of Guntakal Municipal Corporation and Vijay Bhaskar Reddy has been elected as the second Deputy Mayor of Anantapur Corporation.