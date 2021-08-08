Andhra Pradesh: YV Subba Reddy appointed as TTD chairman once again, govt. issues orders

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision over the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The Jagan government on Sunday issued orders appointing YV Subba Reddy as TTD chairman once again. It is learned that the tenure of TTD board members ended last month.



Although many names have come to the fore as chairman in this context, the government has again issued orders handing over the responsibilities to YV Subba Reddy. With this, the appointment of TTD board members will also take place soon.

However, the AP government has appointed YV Subba Reddy as the new chairman, the members of the governing body were not announced. The appointment of 37 board members is expected soon. Of these, those from other states will also be appointed.

Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed YV Subba Reddy as TTD chairman after YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. However, the two and a half term of Chairman and members ended recently.