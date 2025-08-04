Andhra to become waste-free by Dec 2025, says Municipal Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Monday said that the state will become waste-free by December 2025.

Nearly 20 lakh tonne of newly accumulated waste and 85 lakh tonne left by the previous government will be cleared by October and December respectively, he said while addressing a press conference.

Instructing the Municipal commissioners to prioritise solid and liquid waste management, he said clean city goals require public awareness and cooperation.

At present, the daily waste is transported to Visakhapatnam and Guntur waste-to-energy plants, with new plants coming up in Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry and Tirupati, the minister said.

Sewage treatment plants will be completed within two years, and drinking water pipelines under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme will also be expedited, Narayana said.

The minister blamed the previous YSRCP government for allegedly halting Amaravati development plans.