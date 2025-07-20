Andhra University bags National Geospatial Award

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University was honoured with the Best University Jury Award at the National Geospatial Awards 2025 (Edition-2). The award was presented by FOSSEE GIS under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ministry of Education. The university was recognised for its outstanding and long-standing contributions to the geospatial domain, for its innovation in GIS education, research, and community outreach in particular.

Also, former head of the Department of Geo-Engineering and Centre for Remote Sensing and GIS Prof Vazeer Mahammood received the National Geospatial Faculty Fellow Jury Award. The recognition was in acknowledgement to his consistent and impactful contributions to the geospatial field over the last 35 years. Expressing his gratitude, Prof Mahammood stated that the award inspires him to continue his efforts in the field of geospatial science.

The awards were presented by AS Kiran Kumar, member of the Space Commission and former Chairman of ISRO at IIT Bombay on the occasion of the ‘Open Source GIS Day.’ Thanking organisers for the recognition, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Prof G Rajasekhar said that the honour highlights the university's historic and ongoing commitment to geospatial education, as well as its role in national development. "This award comes at a time when Andhra University is celebrating its centenary in 2025, reaffirming our legacy of academic leadership and innovation," he remarked.