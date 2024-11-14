ANGRAU signs MoU with CABI

Guntur : A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University and CABI (Centre for Agricultural and Biosciences International), UK, in the university administration building’s Boardroom, according to Public Relations Officer Dr Visalakshi.

CABI is a non-profit intergovernmental organisation focused on improving living standards by providing information related to agricultural and climate issues.

Dr Visalakshi highlighted that CABI’s digital tools section offers various resources to protect crops.

The MoUs, which pertain to training, capacity building, information exchange, and crop protection regarding health and dissemination of information, were exchanged by the university’s registrar Dr Ramachandra Rao, and CABI’s regional director for South Asia Dr Vinod Pandit.

This event was attended by vice-chancellor Dr Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, among others. Additionally, Dr Malavika Chowdhury, the CABI Global Team Leader for digital tools in South Asia, and Madhu Manjari, Coordinator for Digital Tools in South Asia participated in the event. The university’s extension director Dr Sivannarayana, and the Dean of PG Studies, Dr AV Ramana were also present.