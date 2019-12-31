ANGRAU VC Prof V Damodara Naidu releases New Year Calendar in Guntur

Guntur: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Damodara Naidu on Tuesday released the New Year Calendar-2020, table calendar and diary at a programme held in the University Conference Hall.

He conveyed his New Year greetings and best wishes to the agriculture scientists, university staff, people and farmers of the state. He expressed the hope that the State would develop and people and farmers will be happy in the New Year. He explained research work taken up by the scientists of the university to get more yield with less investment to make the agriculture viable.