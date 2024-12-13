CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu prepares to visit Vijayawada today to unveil the Vision 2047 initiative, local authorities have implemented extensive traffic restrictions to facilitate the event. The CM is expected to address a large gathering, prompting the police to enforce significant traffic management measures in the area.

Traffic diversions will commence from 5 AM and remain in effect until 4 PM. Authorities have announced a complete restriction on vehicle movement along Bandaru Road and have established designated parking spaces at 24 locations throughout the city.

In addition to local restrictions, considerable diversions for heavy and medium transport vehicles have been implemented in and around Vijayawada. Key routes affected include:

Vehicles traveling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam will be redirected away from the city.

Transport moving from Visakhapatnam toward Hyderabad will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam, to proceed via G Kondur, Mylavaram, Nujiveedu, and Hanuman Junction.

Heavy and medium transport vehicles traveling from Chennai to Visakhapatnam will also face diversions through Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Throvagunta, and Ongole district.

Additionally, freight moving from Guntur to Visakhapatnam will be rerouted at Budampadu, Tenali, Vemuru, Kollur, Vellathur Junction, and Penumudi Bridge towards Visakhapatnam.

Vehicles journeying from Chennai to Hyderabad will be advised to take an alternate route via Medarametla, Addanki, Pidugurallu, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, and Narketpalli.

Motorists are advised to plan their travels accordingly and utilize the alternate routes to avoid congestion throughout the day.