ANGRAU's 52nd & 53rd convocations today

Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU) Vice-Chancellor A Vishnuvardan Reddy said the university's 52 and 53 convocations will be held on June at Mahati Auditorium here.

Addressing mediapersons at SV Agriculture College here on Tuesday, he said the university would confer doctorate on Union Minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his outstanding service for the development of agriculture sector in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will attend the convocation in the capacity of Chancellor and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy will take part as the chief guest.

He said 1,544 students who had completed their B Sc degree in the year 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic year will receive bachelor degrees, 328 PG degrees and 91 Ph Ds will be awarded.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university decided to give national awards in recognition of services rendered by Prof NV Reddy (the inventor of BPT 5204 variety rice) and Prof V Ramachandra Rao (inventor of Swarna variety of rice) from this year.

Prof Vishnuvardan Reddy said that IR Director Dr AK Singh will be awarded Ramachandra Rao Memorial Award and retired scientist Dr Alapati Sathyanarayana will be awarded NV Reddy Memorial Award.

ANGRAU Registrar T Giridhara Krishna, Dean Prathap Kumar Reddy, SV Agriculture College Associate Dean RP Vasanthi, RARS Deputy Director P Rajasekhar and others were present.