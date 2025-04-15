Live
Anjani Kumar posted as DG of Prisons
Secretariat (Velagapudi): Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar, who has been admitted in Andhra Pradesh cadre with effect from February 24, is posted as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services duly relieving Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajeet from full additional charge with immediate ef-fect.
Abhilasha Bisht, who has been admitted in Andhra Pradesh with effect from February 26, is posted as chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Road Safety Authority on her return from child care leave.
It may be recalled that the two IPS officers challenged the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. However, the Central Administrative Tribunal directed them to join An-dhra Pradesh upholding the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to report in AP. Subsequently, they reported in Andhra Pradesh.