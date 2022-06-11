Anna Canteen inaugurated in Mangalagiri

Guntur: TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu on Friday inaugurated Anna Canteen at NTR statue in Mangalagiri town, which serves meals at Rs 2, on the occasion

of MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday.

It should be noted here that the canteen was removed at the same place on Thursday. TDP leaders set up a pandal and started Anna Canteen to serve food at Rs 2.

Police officials tried to prevent the TDP leaders from setting up Anna Canteen, stating that they have no permission to set up the canteen. Additional police force was deployed at NTR statue as a precautionary measure.

Despite police efforts to stop them, the TDP leaders set up the pandal and started Anna Canteen.

Speaking on this occasion, Nakka Anand Babu criticised police for trying to prevent them from setting up Anna Canteen. Stating that their aim behind setting up of Anna Canteen is to serve meals at Rs 2, he said the canteen will be useful to poor. He criticised the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.