Annabhishekam performed to Kapileswara Swamy
Tirupati: On the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami on Wednesday, the sacred ritual of Annabhishekam was performed with religious grandeur at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.
The rituals commenced at 2:00 a.m. with Suprabhatham (morning awakening). From 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., Abhishekam, Alankaram, and Archana were performed.
From 12 noon till 4 PM the Annabhishekam and Deepa Aradhana were performed in Ekantham (private).
Again from 4pm to 6pm, the devotees were allowed to have Annalinga Darshanam followed by Annalinga Udvasana in Ekantam.
After purification, Sugandha Dravya Abhishekam was conducted in Ekantam between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Deputy EO Nagaratna, Superintendent Chandrasekhar, along with temple priests and other officials, took part in this sacred programme.