Annamacharya University professor awarded with PhD
Highlights
Rajampeta: Policherla Chengamma, faculty member of Computer Science department at Annamacharya University (AU), Rajampet, has been conferred with PhD by JS University, Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Her research on ‘Exploring the impact of AI on remote work efficiency’ was guided by Dr Sarath Babu Duggirala, Associate Professor, JSUniversity. University Principal Dr SMV Narayana, announced the achievement, highlighting its potential to create remote work opportunities for the unemployed.
Chancellor Dr Choppa Gangireddy, Pro-Chancellor Choppa Abhishek Reddy, Vice-Chairman Choppa Yellareddy, Registrar Dr N Mallikarjuna Rao, CSE HoD Dr M Subbarao and others congratulated Chengamma.
