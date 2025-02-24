Annamayya District Aims to Become Illicit Liquor-Free Under ‘Navodayam 2.0’

Live
Annamayya district is fully prepared to achieve the status of an “illicit liquor-free district” under the Navodayam 2.0 initiative, District Collector Sridhar Chamukuri announced during a review meeting with the Police, Revenue, and Excise departments on Monday.
Emphasising the transformative goal of the initiative, Mr. Sridhar urged the public to cooperate with officials at the field level and report any illegal activities via the toll-free helpline 14405. He also unveiled an awareness poster designed by the Excise Department to educate the public on the harmful effects of illicit liquor, particularly its economic and social impact.
The Navodayam 2.0 initiative, launched by the State government, will be implemented across the district, with a particular focus on rural areas. The Collector instructed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in every part of the district and strictly enforce regulations.
He issued a stern warning that those involved in illicit liquor production would face legal consequences, stressing that offenders would not be spared. Additionally, he directed police officials to intensify surveillance, particularly in forested areas where illicit liquor production is prevalent.