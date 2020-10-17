Annavaram temple to allow weddings from tomorrow

Kakinada: The executive officer of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Annavaram,VendraTrinatha Rao informed that as per the directions of the Endowments Commissioner, they will allow devotees for performance of marriages, Upanayanam and other household functions in Kalyana Mandapams from October 18.



The shrine was closed on March 21 as part of the lockdown imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. And it was reopened recently for darshan, with strict Covid-19 guidelines and protocols and restrictions on the entry for the elder people and children.

Trinatha Rao told The Hans India that they have made the arrangements for allowing weddings, Upanayanam and other household functions at the temple premises. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in 1500-2000sq ft, 75 persons allowed in 2,000-3,000 sqft, 100 persons allowed in 3,000-4,000 sqft, 150 persons allowed in 4,000-6,000 sq ft and 200 persons allowed in 6,000-plussqft area in opens spaces of temple and charitable institutions,Kalyana Mandapams and halls. He said that the number of persons in a function shall not exceed 200 under any circumstances, however big the hall is. While allotting earmarked open spaces for such functions for multiple parties in large open areas, there shall be a minimum gap of 30 feet between the spaces allotted to different marriage parties.

The wedding and Upanayanam parties have been advised not to bring children below five years of age and elderly people to the temple. The temple authorities are expecting a huge number of weddings at the temple in the coming days, as many weddings postponed due to the Covid-19. Wedding parties can book accommodation facilities and wedding halls in advance. There is no restriction on those who wish to organise wedding on the temple premises without booking the wedding hall and accommodation. Trinatha Rao appealed to the devotees that the Covid-19 guidelines like compulsory wearing of masks, maintenance of minimum physical distance and use of sanitizers must be strictly observed. He said any deviation in implementing these instructions will be treated seriously.